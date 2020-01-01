Carolyn & Andrew's revelry on the river

Carolyn & Andrew

June 2019

Canisius College Chapel

What do you get when the local intramural sports scene brings together an HGTV lover and a soon-to-be condo owner? In true team spirit, you get a well-deserved cocktail after every game, but more importantly, you get the start of Carolyn and Andrew Russo’s love story.

A mutual interest in sports landed Carolyn and Andrew on the same touch football team.

“One Saturday morning, Andrew asked me a few questions about owning a condo, as he was in the market to buy. Being an HGTV ‘House Hunters’ watcher, I forwardly asked if I could tag along to see houses,” said Carolyn. And the rest is history.

Carolyn and Andrew’s wedding captured them perfectly. At the heart of it: family, friends, unforgettable music and a hometown feel.

“With many out-of-town family and friends returning to their hometown of Buffalo, our vision was simply to have a big party on the water,” said the pair. “Given Buffalo’s renaissance, we were really looking for a venue that would be unique as well as reflect our personality.”

The couple married at the Canisius College Chapel in front of 274 friends to the tune of a beautiful string quartet. Music was top-of-mind throughout the entire planning process and what Carolyn and Andrew reflect on as their special touch. “We were really excited to make the music our own,” said Carolyn.

Their “big party on the water” took place at Buffalo RiverWorks, a prime example of Buffalo’s renaissance. A 10-piece band kept the dance moves lively all night.

“No matter where you looked, you saw a friend or family member from different times of our lives, or thought of a different memory with that person,” said Carolyn.

Advice from a friend helped the pair capture some of their favorite moments of the night. It’s wisdom that Carolyn now passes along to anyone getting married.

“Take a step back during the reception and just watch. Watch all of your family dancing, having a great time and think of how lucky you are to have everyone there. Andrew and I did that, and I will forever cherish those few minutes.”

The details

A special family member, 13-year-old Lindy Ruff Schaus, was outfitted for the occasion.

“I loved the idea of our family and friends filling the church with love,” said Carolyn. “Canisius Chapel is the perfect size for that.”

Father Dan Walsh officiated the ceremony. A close friend of Carolyn’s grandparents, Father Dan married many of her closest family members, including her parents, and renewed her grandparent’s vows after 50 years of marriage.

Carolyn and Andrew wanted to have a traditional ceremony without the traditional organ and wedding music.

“My dad and I walked down the aisle to the quartet playing ‘You and Me’ by Lifehouse. My new husband and I walked out of the church to ‘How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You.’”

In addition to a small traditional wedding cake, the couple amped things up with an amazing dessert table boasting a mixture of cake pops, Buffalo-shaped cookies, traditional chocolate chip and Funfetti cookies, and five different flavors of mini-cupcakes.

Dream team

Who helped the couple make it happen

Photographer / Kate Finnerty Photography

Videographer / PSC & Co

Ceremony / Canisius College Chapel

Reception / Buffalo RiverWorks

String quartet / The String Brothers

Flowers / Dash's

Desserts / Fairycakes

Dress / Victoria's Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses / Birdy Grey

Hair / Designer's Edge

Makeup / The Beauty Atelier