2018: A year in Buffalo Magazine covers

Take a look back at a year's worth of Buffalo Magazine covers—and the stories they tell.

December & November

On the December cover: Inside a castle in Allentown

Noel Sutton, the newest owner of E.B. Green's architectural masterpiece, the Mayfair Lane Castle, opens his doors for an exclusive inside look.

On the November cover: Celebrating the season & our city

Our Buffalo Friendsgiving featuring six local creatives fueling today's culture of collaboration, a scrumptious menu by Private Knives Catering and a gorgeous venue, GEORGETTE.

October & September

On the October cover: Buffalo's hottest new start-ups

Su Sanni, cofounder and CEO of WeDidIt, is part of the new generation of entrepreneurs headquartered in Buffalo.

On the September cover: Dancing on air

Jessica Bennett Gawronski shows off the art of aerial dance, which is also one serious workout, at Buffalo Aerial Dance, the city's first studio of the kind.

August & July

On the August cover: A few of our favorite things

12 Grain Illustration & Design Studio, based in Lockport, took all the things we love this year and brought it to life, from local games to weird wings and more.

On the July cover: Home flippers go Hollywood

Chris and Lorissa Naugle, home flippers and owners of FlipOut Academy in Amherst, debuted their new HGTV pilot, "Risky Builders."

June & May



On the June cover: Being a father—real lessons from local dads

Sabres right winger Jason Pominville shares how he stays connected with Jayden and Kaylee during long stretches of home games.

On the May cover: DIY recipes from Buffalo's most popular chefs

Whip up a dish from the kitchen of local experts, including Brad Rowell, owner/chef of The Grange Community Kitchen.

April & March



On the April cover: Mary Wilson—continuing the legacy

How Mary Wilson, widow of former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson, carries out his $1.2 billion philanthropic vision.

On the March cover

Melodie Baker, Director of Education at the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award winner and mother of five.

February & January



On the February cover: Buffalo's legacy of chocolate

A look inside our city's delicious history and how old and new chocolate makers happily coexist.

On the January cover: Boutique gym fitness

Jason Jerome, Director of Athletic Development at Impact Sports at Canalside, is part of the smaller, more personalized training movement.

