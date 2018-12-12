2018: A year in Buffalo Magazine covers
Take a look back at a year's worth of Buffalo Magazine covers—and the stories they tell.
December & November
On the December cover: Inside a castle in Allentown
Noel Sutton, the newest owner of E.B. Green's architectural masterpiece, the Mayfair Lane Castle, opens his doors for an exclusive inside look.
December's most popular reads...
On the November cover: Celebrating the season & our city
Our Buffalo Friendsgiving featuring six local creatives fueling today's culture of collaboration, a scrumptious menu by Private Knives Catering and a gorgeous venue, GEORGETTE.
November's most popular reads...
- The night before: Thanksgiving eve watering holes
- At home in Larkinville
- Giving thanks for good neighbors
October & September
On the October cover: Buffalo's hottest new start-ups
Su Sanni, cofounder and CEO of WeDidIt, is part of the new generation of entrepreneurs headquartered in Buffalo.
October's most popular reads...
- Inside WNY's hot housing market
- Unplugged: Promoting mindfulness in kids
- 5 bars for bourbon drinkers
On the September cover: Dancing on air
Jessica Bennett Gawronski shows off the art of aerial dance, which is also one serious workout, at Buffalo Aerial Dance, the city's first studio of the kind.
September's most popular reads...
- Behind the names of 11 local spots
- Bringing the arts to a former West Falls bakery
- Teaching for the stage and beyond
August & July
On the August cover: A few of our favorite things
12 Grain Illustration & Design Studio, based in Lockport, took all the things we love this year and brought it to life, from local games to weird wings and more.
August's most popular reads...
- Q&A with Mighty Taco's CEO
- Two anchors, two weddings—one busy summer
- Yoga with goats: Postures in the pasture
On the July cover: Home flippers go Hollywood
Chris and Lorissa Naugle, home flippers and owners of FlipOut Academy in Amherst, debuted their new HGTV pilot, "Risky Builders."
July's most popular reads...
- A West Side Victorian's eclectic spirit
- Architect Ayla Abiad: Redefining her environment
- Small but mighty Larkinville home/work rehab
June & May
On the June cover: Being a father—real lessons from local dads
Sabres right winger Jason Pominville shares how he stays connected with Jayden and Kaylee during long stretches of home games.
June's most popular reads...
- Books and brews: Buffalo Men's Book Club
- Guys who garden
- Going against type: Non-traditional occupations
On the May cover: DIY recipes from Buffalo's most popular chefs
Whip up a dish from the kitchen of local experts, including Brad Rowell, owner/chef of The Grange Community Kitchen.
May's most popular reads...
- Healthy eating: Tips and tricks from local pros
- Move over Buffalo pizza: Neapolitan has arrived
- 6 of Buffalo's cheesiest dishes
April & March
On the April cover: Mary Wilson—continuing the legacy
How Mary Wilson, widow of former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson, carries out his $1.2 billion philanthropic vision.
April's most popular reads...
- Eats and ancestry on the West Side
- Buffalo's best dressed: 3 WNY boutique owners
- Transitioning convicts to the community
On the March cover
Melodie Baker, Director of Education at the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award winner and mother of five.
March's most popular reads...
- The cult appeal of Bubble Hockey
- Buffalo's film production renaissance pays off
- Your local guide to selling your stuff
February & January
On the February cover: Buffalo's legacy of chocolate
A look inside our city's delicious history and how old and new chocolate makers happily coexist.
February's most popular reads...
On the January cover: Boutique gym fitness
Jason Jerome, Director of Athletic Development at Impact Sports at Canalside, is part of the smaller, more personalized training movement.
January's most popular reads...
- The new fast food: Quick, healthy options
- Immersive art for all ages with Charles Clough
- Area ski resorts rely on man-made snow
**Related reads: Our favorite Buffalo Magazine stories of 2018
Story topics: Covers
Share this article