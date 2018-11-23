Things to do this December

‘Tis the season to be jolly and buy locally. These events are sure to put you in the spirit—not to mention help you get a leg up on your holiday shopping. Add a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera and a dash of magic and you’ve got the perfect recipe for December fun.

Nov. 30: Holiday Live at Larkin

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Buffalo

Head to happening Larkin Square for this holiday extravaganza that includes live music by Vin Derosa’s Vitamind Crew with DJ Spike, curated vendor market in the Filling Station, specialty hot beverages, alpacas from Thistle Creek Alpacas, food trucks and more, all capped off with a tree lighting in the square. Free hot chocolate for every canned good or nonperishable food item (to be donated to Food Bank of WNY). Celebrate the season from 5-8 p.m. (362-2665; Larkinsquare.com)

Admission: Free

Nov. 30: Everything NT Festival

Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Blvd., North Tonawanda

Head north for an evening of fine drinks, good food and great company at this inaugural event showcasing vendors from North Tonawanda and surrounding areas. Shop everything from clothing boutiques to makeup and cupcakes to monogrammed bags while enjoying open bar, breads & spreads station with assorted cheeses, pasta station, mini pastries and desserts, and coffee. Event runs 6-9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns. (799-7115; Facebook)

Admission: $20

Nov. 30 and Dec. 2: Silent Night

Performing Arts Center, Rockwell Hall, SUNY Buffalo State

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, Buffalo Opera Unlimited is teaming up with the Buffalo History Museum to present this Pulitzer-Prize winning opera that tells the true story of an unofficial Christmas Eve truce between French, Scottish and German soldiers during the Great War. Portrayed in the motion picture “Joyeux Noel,” the opera production boasts intricate sets and will enlist the help of men from the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus to fill the roles of soldiers. Friday performance is at 8 p.m. and Sunday performance takes place at 2:30 p.m. (882-1692; Buffalooperaunlimited.org)

Admission: General, $30; seniors, $25; student/child, $10; veterans can obtain one free ticket from the Rockwell Hall Box Office with Veterans ID

Dec. 5: Holiday Luncheon: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The Columns, 2221 Transit Road, Elma

Give yourself the gift of a lovely afternoon with friends and make some new ones at this fundraiser for the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Held at The Columns and hosted by WGRZ-TV’s Heather Ly, you’ll enjoy a delectable lunch, basket raffle and chance to win your table’s clock and thyme plant centerpiece. Each guest will also take home a packet of thyme seeds for your own garden. Tables seat 10-12, so get your group together. Tickets must be purchased online or by phone prior to event, which runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (827-1584, ext. 220; Buffalogardens.com)

Admission: $30, members; $35 general public

Dec. 7-8: Hertel Holidays

Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Put thriving Hertel Avenue on your list of places to visit this holiday season. The popular shopping and dining destination is lined with unique shops and boutiques, where you’ll find fun gifts, special deals, holiday decor and more. Sustain your shopping energy by grabbing a bite at one of the many neighborhood eateries. Official event hours are Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., though restaurants and stores are open longer. Kids can visit with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at North Park Academy. (507-1822; Hertel-Ave.com)

Admission: Free

Dec. 14: Champions of Magic

Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St., Buffalo

Add a different kind of magic to your holidays this year. Join five world-class illusionists for one night filled with impossible escapes, levitation, teleportation, mind reading and more spectacles that push the limits of the imaginable. The UK’s largest touring magic show, the cast has more than 20 million online views between them and has sold out shows across the globe. The fascination starts at 8 p.m. (847-1410; Sheas.org)

Admission: $45-$100