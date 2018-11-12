WNY Wedding: Fate takes hold
LaShawna had plans to go out one night, but when the day came, wasn’t really feeling it. The hairstylist said as much to a client, who replied: “You never know, you might meet your husband.” And so she did. At the same bar for different events, the two noticed each other early on—then met later as they were both heading to their cars to leave.
After they met, Keith joined the church that LaShawna has gone to for over a decade, and it was there the two said their vows. Their ceremony was true to their church, featuring singing, dancing and a call-and-response. The couple also chose to include a sand ceremony—where each pours colored sand from a different vase into a shared vessel (now displayed in their home)—as a visual representation of unity.
“Don’t try to force open the doors that God already closed,” says LaShawna. “It’s ok to live through the ‘process’ of life and when it’s your time, it will happen. When it’s meant to be, it will be.”
LaShawna & Keith
July 6, 2018
Elim Christian Fellowship
The two kept their wedding party small: LaShawna’s sister was her one bridesmaid, and Keith’s father his best man. But she also got special approval to have her two dogs, Isabelle and Honey, walk down the aisle with her mom—outfitted with pink dresses and bows. “Anybody who knows me knows how important my babies are to me,” she says. “I’m super excited that they were able to be a part of it.”
A healthy dose of bling illuminated the day, from the bride’s jewelry (that she sells) and tiara to bouquets and cake topper.
The reception
To properly kick off the celebration, the couple busted out a choreographed routine to “Love On Top” by Beyoncé and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. It was Keith’s idea, and the two practiced every other week leading up to the wedding—but were able to let go and live in the moment when the time came. “It was so much fun; it was a good time,” LaShawna says.
The details
