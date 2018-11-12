WNY Wedding: Classic charm

Laura and John returned to Buffalo (where they got their doctorates) to make Canalside their home after a brief stint in New England. Shortly after the move, he suggested a walk along Bird Island Pier. Not realizing the gravity of the invitation, she initially declined. Luckily, he was able to convince her—proposing at the end of the stroll. The couple now regularly return to the pier with their mini goldendoodle, Ralph.

Falling completely in love with Buffalo, it was important that the couple show the mostly New Hartford-based guest list all the city has to offer. To help out-of-towners acclimate, the bride designed Buffalo-themed tote bags filled with a hand-painted map, a list of things to do, kettle corn, sponge candy and small bottles of local wines.

“Everyone who came to the wedding couldn’t believe how great Buffalo is,” said Laura. “They all fell in love with it, too.”

Laura & John

June 16, 2018

Wanting her dress to stand the test of time, Laura eschewed anything “too trendy.” Her simple, stunning gown featured a deep lace back, added drape across the original sweetheart neckline and a gorgeous customized train—and was perfectly complemented by silver shoes and a personalized “Mrs. Picano” clutch from Etsy. The ring box, a gift from her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, was also personalized.

In keeping with the classic theme of the wedding, Laura and her father arrived at St. Louis Church on Edward Street in a vintage car.

The ceremony

St. Louis Church

The oldest Catholic church in the city, the couple was so struck by its beauty that they joined the parish. The traditional wedding service was witnessed by over 200 guests, who also enjoyed the symphonic sound of the church’s original 1903 Kimball Organ.

Both the bride and groom recalled the exchanging of vows as their favorite part of the day—just the two of them together at the altar. “I thought I would cry, but I just remember my cheeks almost hurting from smiling so hard,” Laura added.

The reception

Twentieth Century Club

The festivities extended to the tranquil garden, where guests mingled during a cocktail reception that featured aptly named signature drinks crafted with local spirits.

The historic and magnificent Twentieth Century Club served as the ideal backdrop for the couple’s reception—and they opted for a clean look with white flowers (peonies, garden roses and ranunculus), gold touches and accents of blush that wouldn’t overwhelm the architecture and natural beauty of the building.

Personal touches included gold-embossed napkin menus designed by the bride, cigar rolling at the request of the groom and giant cannoli filled with 160 mini cannoli—a nod to the Italian heritage of both. Often cooking together to the music of Frank Sinatra, the couple fittingly selected the crooner’s “Come Fly with Me” for their first dance.

Even the couple’s four-tier wedding cake was timeless—an all-white classic confection.

The details

Who helped the couple make it happen

Photographer Shaw Photography Co.

Ceremony St. Louis Church

Reception Twentieth Century Club

Wedding planner Ellie Clapp, Celebrated Events

Dress Silk Bridal Boutique

Hair & makeup Hair Reformation

Flowers Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market

Organist Frank Scinta

Band We are Shine

Cake Dessert Deli

Cannoli Café Cannoli

Cigar bar Cigars by Gregorio