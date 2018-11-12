Roll out the late-night bites

These days, couples are moving away from old-school traditions—and instead creating their own. They’re nixing the cake completely, hiring out-of-the-box photographers, mixing up bridesmaid dress colors, working with local restaurants to give their guests a truly unique dining experience, and so much more to truly make their wedding a personal occasion.

One of our favorite new traditions? Snacks and treats for after you (and they) have had a few cocktails. Those late-night bites are a welcome addition for your guests…because we all hit that point during the night where we have tacos and treats on our mind.

Here’s a taste of local establishments, both savory and sweet, that will drive up to your wedding to feed those celebration-fueled cravings.

Lloyd Taco Truck

Lloyd has become a go-to for weddings recently. And it’s no surprise why: After a night of drinking and dancing, their tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and desserts are exactly what your guests will be hankering. Their tricked-out nachos, loaded with creamy Lloyd queso, spicy jalapeños, pickled red onions, Crema Mexicana and roja will give your guests the fuel they need to get back on the dance floor!

Contact: whereslloyd.com/wedding-inquiry

Ru’s Pierogi Food Truck

What better way to cover both savory and sweet cravings than with this beloved Buffalo dish. The Ru’s truck features their heavy-hitters, like banana pepper and cheese, cheddar potato, and chicken wing, along with a scrumptious apple pierogi that tastes like warm apple pie—served fried with ice cream, powdered sugar and caramel.

Contact: ruspierogi.com/food-truck

Rolling Cannoli Food Truck

The Rolling Cannoli (and Panaro) first won the heart of locals at the Taste of Buffalo with their sponge candy caramel cannoli. Give your guests a mini fix of this famous Italian dessert—choosing between two to four of their 14 flavors—by renting the truck for your big day. They offer several packages including their popular two hour, two flavors of cannoli service.

Contact: mike@panaros.net; rollingcannoli.com/book-the-truck

Taffy’s Shake Truck

Taffy’s has been handcrafting milkshakes in the Southtowns for over 65 years—and now serves up over 100 flavors from their food truck. They have a long list of classic flavors like orange truffle, pumpkin latte, butterscotch, loganberry and coffee, and an impressive lineup of premium flavors like the peanut butter and jelly, cotton candy, chocolate salted caramel, grasshopper, and so much more!

Contact: 716-675-0264

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse Truck

Fat Bob’s put their BBQ on wheels, making it easy for your wedding guests to enjoy popular Southern comfort foods when those late-night cravings hit. The truck offers a variety of meals and sandwiches featuring their smoked meats plus sides and mac bowls, including the Memphis mac (pulled pork and slaw) or the Texas mac (brisket, bacon and jalapeño). They also include a rotating special unique to the truck to let the Pit Master and chefs to be creative.

Contact: fatbobs.com/truck; truck@fatbobs.com