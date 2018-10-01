Warning signs of opioid abuse
Do you suspect a child, friend or loved one may be abusing opioids? Here are some signs to watch out for. (Note that demonstrating a few of these signs does not automatically mean your loved one has an addiction.)
Physical & health-related warning signs
- Red eyes or pupils larger/smaller than usual
- Runny nose
- Loss of interest in physical appearance
- Sudden weight loss or gain
- Tremors
- Slurred speech or impaired coordination
- Pale complexion
- Burns on lips
- Use of eye drops
- Yellowish or brownish stains on fingers
- Slow reflex action
- Self mutilation
Behavioral signs
- Skipping class
- Lowering grades
- Borrowing money or suddenly having extra cash
- Sudden change in friends
- Heightened secrecy about actions or possessions
- Changes in appetite or sleep patterns
- Isolation in their room
- Associating with older teens
- Coming home late at night
- Selling personal items like games or iPhones
- Change in attire
- Using a lot of slang terms when talking with friends
- Deterioration of healthy relationships
Psychological warning signs
- Hostility or lack of cooperation
- Lack of interest in activities
- Unexplained change in personality or attitude
- Sudden mood swings
- Irritability or angry outbursts
- Periods of unusual hyperactivity, agitation or giddiness
- Lack of motivation
- Appears lethargic or “spaced out”
- Fearful, anxious or paranoid for no reason
- Decreased communication with the family
- Periods of memory loss
Home-related signs
- Unusual odors on their clothes or in their room
- Money or objects missing
Compiled from information provided from Kids Escaping Drugs, Horizon Health Services, Office of National Drug Control Policy and National Youth Anti-Drug Media Campaign family guide.
