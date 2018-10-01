Warning signs of opioid abuse

Do you suspect a child, friend or loved one may be abusing opioids? Here are some signs to watch out for. (Note that demonstrating a few of these signs does not automatically mean your loved one has an addiction.)

Physical & health-related warning signs

Red eyes or pupils larger/smaller than usual

Runny nose

Loss of interest in physical appearance

Sudden weight loss or gain

Tremors

Slurred speech or impaired coordination

Pale complexion

Burns on lips

Use of eye drops

Yellowish or brownish stains on fingers

Slow reflex action

Self mutilation

Behavioral signs

Skipping class

Lowering grades

Borrowing money or suddenly having extra cash

Sudden change in friends

Heightened secrecy about actions or possessions

Changes in appetite or sleep patterns

Isolation in their room

Associating with older teens

Coming home late at night

Selling personal items like games or iPhones

Change in attire

Using a lot of slang terms when talking with friends

Deterioration of healthy relationships

Psychological warning signs

Hostility or lack of cooperation

Lack of interest in activities

Unexplained change in personality or attitude

Sudden mood swings

Irritability or angry outbursts

Periods of unusual hyperactivity, agitation or giddiness

Lack of motivation

Appears lethargic or “spaced out”

Fearful, anxious or paranoid for no reason

Decreased communication with the family

Periods of memory loss

Home-related signs

Unusual odors on their clothes or in their room

Money or objects missing

Compiled from information provided from Kids Escaping Drugs, Horizon Health Services, Office of National Drug Control Policy and National Youth Anti-Drug Media Campaign family guide.