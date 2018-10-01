Know the slang: Be aware of what kids are talking about
Alcohol: juice, cold ones, brewskies, poison, booze, hooch and sauce
Cocaine: coke, blow, powder, sugar, nose candy, dust, toot, snow, sneeze, lines, base and rock (crack)
Hallucinogens:
- Ecstasy: E, X and XTC
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide: LSD, acid, blotter, beast, blue cheer, dot, lucy in the sky with diamonds and blue heaven
- Phencyclidine: PCP, angel dust, boat, ozone, wack, super grass, killer joints and rocket fuel
- Psilocybin: Magic mushrooms and shrooms
Heroin: lady white girl, horse, black tar, brown sugar, smack, goods, big H, junk, mud, dope and skag
Inhalants: glue, whipped cream, kick, bang, sniff, huff, poppers, whippets and rush
Ketamine: K, special K, Ket, vitamin K and Kit Kat
Marijuana: pot, weed, herb, green, Mary Jane, MJ, joints, bong toke, reefer, ganja, roach, nail and blunt (cigar filled with marijuana)
Methamphetamine: speed, meth, crystal, crank, tweak, go-fast, ice, glass, uppers, black beauties and batu
Prescription pills
- Painkillers: oxies, OC, oxycotton, 80s, Percs, Vikes, Vikings and tabs
- Depressants: bezos, Xanies, Xani-bars, Xani-bombs and roofies
- Stimulants: Ritz, rippers, dexies and bennies
Rohypnol (also known as the date rape drug): rophies, R2s, Mexican Valium, rib and roach
Steroids: arnolds, roids, gym candy, pumpers, stackers, weight trainers, juice, sauce and slop
Tobacco:
- Cigarettes: smokes, cancer sticks, cigs and butts
- Smokeless tobacco: chew, snuff, dip and spit tobacco
