Opioid Awareness

Hotlines, medication drop boxes and Narcan resources

Hotlines

Crisis Services 24-hour addiction hotline: 831-7007

Crisis Services Kids helpline: 834-1144; 877-KIDS-400

Crisis resources

Buffalo Alcoholics Anonymous (Buffalo group)
547 Tonawanda St.
332-0638

211 WNY
1170 Main St.

211 Crisis Services
100 River Rock Dr., Suite 300
834-3131

Mental Health Association of Erie County
999 Delaware Ave.
886-1242

WNY Narcotics Anonymous
878-2316

Lancaster Catch a Falling Star
36 Woodgate Dr.
435-4895

Lockport Mental Health Association in Niagara County
36 Pine St.
433-3780

Sloan Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office
17 Gierlach St.
853-0388

Williamsville Al-Anon Family Groups
5459 Main St.
856-2520

Places to get Narcan

You can get Narcan at most pharmacies across WNY (go to Narcan.com and enter zip code to find one near you).

Other Narcan resources:

Horizon Health Services
After you receive training
831-1800

Buffalo

Evergreen Health Services
206 S. Elmwood Ave.
847-2441

Good Shepherd Community of Faith
187 Southside Parkway
824-4112

Office of Assemblyman Sean Ryan
65 Grant St.
885-9630

Lackawanna

Our Lady of Victory Family Care Center
227 Ridge Road
822-5944

Holland

Roadhouse Tattoos
323 North Main St.
537-4828

Orchard Park

St. Bernadette Catholic Church
5930 S. Abbott Road
649-3090

Medication Drop Boxes in Erie County

*Must call ahead (858-2903) to drop off medication at a Sheriff’s substation

Canisius College
71 Eastwood Place Bosch Hall Public Security, Buffalo
888-2330

Depew Police Department
85 Manitou St.
683-1123

Erie Community College North Public Safety
6205 Main St., Williamsville
851-1433

Erie Community College South Public Safety
4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
851-1633

Erie Community College City
Public Safety
121 Ellicott St., Buffalo
851-1133

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Clarence
5 Town Place

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Colden
8812 State Road

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Elma
1600 Bowen Road

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Grand Island
1856 Whitehaven Road

Erie County Sheriff Substation Springville
65 Franklin St.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office
10 Delaware Ave. (Lobby), Buffalo
858-7618

Kenmore Police Department
2395 Elmwood Ave.
875-1234

Lancaster Police Department
525 Pavement Road
683-2800

Medaille College Public Safety Office
2 Agassiz Circle, Buffalo
880-2911

University at Buffalo
Bissell Hall, Buffalo
645-2227

Town of Amherst Police Department
500 John James Audubon Parkway
689-1311

Town of Hamburg Police
S6100 South Park Ave.
649-6111

