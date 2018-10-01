Hotlines, medication drop boxes and Narcan resources
Hotlines
Crisis Services 24-hour addiction hotline: 831-7007
Crisis Services Kids helpline: 834-1144; 877-KIDS-400
Crisis resources
Buffalo Alcoholics Anonymous (Buffalo group)
547 Tonawanda St.
332-0638
211 WNY
1170 Main St.
211 Crisis Services
100 River Rock Dr., Suite 300
834-3131
Mental Health Association of Erie County
999 Delaware Ave.
886-1242
WNY Narcotics Anonymous
878-2316
Lancaster Catch a Falling Star
36 Woodgate Dr.
435-4895
Lockport Mental Health Association in Niagara County
36 Pine St.
433-3780
Sloan Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office
17 Gierlach St.
853-0388
Williamsville Al-Anon Family Groups
5459 Main St.
856-2520
Places to get Narcan
You can get Narcan at most pharmacies across WNY (go to Narcan.com and enter zip code to find one near you).
Other Narcan resources:
Horizon Health Services
After you receive training
831-1800
Buffalo
Evergreen Health Services
206 S. Elmwood Ave.
847-2441
Good Shepherd Community of Faith
187 Southside Parkway
824-4112
Office of Assemblyman Sean Ryan
65 Grant St.
885-9630
Lackawanna
Our Lady of Victory Family Care Center
227 Ridge Road
822-5944
Holland
Roadhouse Tattoos
323 North Main St.
537-4828
Orchard Park
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
5930 S. Abbott Road
649-3090
Medication Drop Boxes in Erie County
*Must call ahead (858-2903) to drop off medication at a Sheriff’s substation
Canisius College
71 Eastwood Place Bosch Hall Public Security, Buffalo
888-2330
Depew Police Department
85 Manitou St.
683-1123
Erie Community College North Public Safety
6205 Main St., Williamsville
851-1433
Erie Community College South Public Safety
4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
851-1633
Erie Community College City
Public Safety
121 Ellicott St., Buffalo
851-1133
Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Clarence
5 Town Place
Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Colden
8812 State Road
Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Elma
1600 Bowen Road
Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Grand Island
1856 Whitehaven Road
Erie County Sheriff Substation Springville
65 Franklin St.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office
10 Delaware Ave. (Lobby), Buffalo
858-7618
Kenmore Police Department
2395 Elmwood Ave.
875-1234
Lancaster Police Department
525 Pavement Road
683-2800
Medaille College Public Safety Office
2 Agassiz Circle, Buffalo
880-2911
University at Buffalo
Bissell Hall, Buffalo
645-2227
Town of Amherst Police Department
500 John James Audubon Parkway
689-1311
Town of Hamburg Police
S6100 South Park Ave.
649-6111
