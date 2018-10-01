Hotlines, medication drop boxes and Narcan resources

Hotlines

Crisis Services 24-hour addiction hotline: 831-7007

Crisis Services Kids helpline: 834-1144; 877-KIDS-400

Crisis resources

Buffalo Alcoholics Anonymous (Buffalo group)

547 Tonawanda St.

332-0638

211 WNY

1170 Main St.

211 Crisis Services

100 River Rock Dr., Suite 300

834-3131

Mental Health Association of Erie County

999 Delaware Ave.

886-1242

WNY Narcotics Anonymous

878-2316

Lancaster Catch a Falling Star

36 Woodgate Dr.

435-4895

Lockport Mental Health Association in Niagara County

36 Pine St.

433-3780

Sloan Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office

17 Gierlach St.

853-0388

Williamsville Al-Anon Family Groups

5459 Main St.

856-2520

Places to get Narcan

You can get Narcan at most pharmacies across WNY (go to Narcan.com and enter zip code to find one near you).

Other Narcan resources:

Horizon Health Services

After you receive training

831-1800

Buffalo

Evergreen Health Services

206 S. Elmwood Ave.

847-2441

Good Shepherd Community of Faith

187 Southside Parkway

824-4112

Office of Assemblyman Sean Ryan

65 Grant St.

885-9630

Lackawanna

Our Lady of Victory Family Care Center

227 Ridge Road

822-5944

Holland

Roadhouse Tattoos

323 North Main St.

537-4828

Orchard Park

St. Bernadette Catholic Church

5930 S. Abbott Road

649-3090

Medication Drop Boxes in Erie County

*Must call ahead (858-2903) to drop off medication at a Sheriff’s substation

Canisius College

71 Eastwood Place Bosch Hall Public Security, Buffalo

888-2330

Depew Police Department

85 Manitou St.

683-1123

Erie Community College North Public Safety

6205 Main St., Williamsville

851-1433

Erie Community College South Public Safety

4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

851-1633

Erie Community College City

Public Safety

121 Ellicott St., Buffalo

851-1133

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Clarence

5 Town Place

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Colden

8812 State Road

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Elma

1600 Bowen Road

Erie County Sheriff’s Substation Grand Island

1856 Whitehaven Road

Erie County Sheriff Substation Springville

65 Franklin St.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office

10 Delaware Ave. (Lobby), Buffalo

858-7618

Kenmore Police Department

2395 Elmwood Ave.

875-1234

Lancaster Police Department

525 Pavement Road

683-2800

Medaille College Public Safety Office

2 Agassiz Circle, Buffalo

880-2911

University at Buffalo

Bissell Hall, Buffalo

645-2227

Town of Amherst Police Department

500 John James Audubon Parkway

689-1311

Town of Hamburg Police

S6100 South Park Ave.

649-6111