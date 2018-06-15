All 54 Buffalo spots in this 5 minute video

We can't stop watching this Visit Buffalo Niagara Right Here. Right Now. video. What's not to love about a five-minute montage, created by Paget Films, that captures the best of this city we call home. Then our true Buffalo pride (and love of trivia) kicked in, and we had to know if we could guess the subject of every frame...so we made our list, then double-checked with the source.

Can you catch all 54 spots featured?

Warning: Spoilers

No repeats listed!

1. City skyline

2. Niagara Falls

3. Buffalo parks

4. Buffalo River

5. Shea's Performing Arts Center

6. City Hall

7. Buffalo Manufacturing Works

8. The Buffalo News (hi!)

9. New Era

10. Fowler’s

11. La Nova

12. Weber’s

13. 42 North

14. Big Ditch Brewing Company

15. Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

16. 43 North

17. Dig

18. Bak USA

19. Lafayette High School

20. Buffalo Seminary

21. Albright-Knox Art Gallery

22. Silo City

23. Darwin D. Martin House

24. Richardson Olmsted Campus

25. Hotel Henry

26. Kleinhans Music Hall

27. Shantell Martin public art

28. Assembly House 150

29. Casey William Milbrand mural

30. Garden Walk Buffalo

31. Elmwood Village Farmers Market

32. Public Espresso + Coffee

33. West Side Bazaar

34. The Grange Community Kitchen

35. Larkin Square

36. Canalside

37. Shakespeare Hill, Delaware Park

38. Front Park

39. Elevator Alley Kayak

40. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

41. Buffalo Bills

42. Buffalo Sabres

43. Broadway Market

44. Taste of Buffalo

45. Turkey Trot

46. Slow Roll

47. New Year's Eve

48. Goldome

49. Symphony Circle

50. Enlighten, Richardson Olmsted Campus

51. Gene McCarthy’s

52. Cole’s

53. Peace Bridge

54. North Park Theatre

Catch any we missed? (Good eyes.) Let us know!