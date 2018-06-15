All 54 Buffalo spots in this 5 minute video
We can't stop watching this Visit Buffalo Niagara Right Here. Right Now. video. What's not to love about a five-minute montage, created by Paget Films, that captures the best of this city we call home. Then our true Buffalo pride (and love of trivia) kicked in, and we had to know if we could guess the subject of every frame...so we made our list, then double-checked with the source.
Can you catch all 54 spots featured?
Warning: Spoilers
No repeats listed!
1. City skyline
2. Niagara Falls
3. Buffalo parks
4. Buffalo River
5. Shea's Performing Arts Center
6. City Hall
7. Buffalo Manufacturing Works
8. The Buffalo News (hi!)
9. New Era
10. Fowler’s
11. La Nova
12. Weber’s
13. 42 North
14. Big Ditch Brewing Company
15. Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus
16. 43 North
17. Dig
18. Bak USA
19. Lafayette High School
20. Buffalo Seminary
21. Albright-Knox Art Gallery
22. Silo City
23. Darwin D. Martin House
24. Richardson Olmsted Campus
25. Hotel Henry
26. Kleinhans Music Hall
27. Shantell Martin public art
28. Assembly House 150
29. Casey William Milbrand mural
30. Garden Walk Buffalo
31. Elmwood Village Farmers Market
32. Public Espresso + Coffee
33. West Side Bazaar
34. The Grange Community Kitchen
35. Larkin Square
36. Canalside
37. Shakespeare Hill, Delaware Park
38. Front Park
39. Elevator Alley Kayak
40. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
41. Buffalo Bills
42. Buffalo Sabres
43. Broadway Market
44. Taste of Buffalo
45. Turkey Trot
46. Slow Roll
47. New Year's Eve
48. Goldome
49. Symphony Circle
50. Enlighten, Richardson Olmsted Campus
51. Gene McCarthy’s
52. Cole’s
53. Peace Bridge
54. North Park Theatre
Catch any we missed? (Good eyes.) Let us know!
Story topics: BufFYI
